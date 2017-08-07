Welcome to CKNX Radio

Located in Wingham, Ontario Canada, CKNX Radio provides news, information and entertainment to the radio listeners of Midwestern Ontario. Our three radio stations, am920 (CKNX-AM), 101.7 The ONE (CKNX-FM) and Classic Rock 94.5 (CIBU-FM) broadcast to a potential audience of over 200,000 people. Our coverage area includes communities such as Goderich, Kincardine and Port Elgin to the west, Owen Sound and Meaford to the north, Mount Forest, Arthur and Listowel to the east and Exeter to the south.

This website is a quick portal to our radio websites, click on the radio logos to continue on.

You will also find corporate related news here.

Enjoy.

CKNX Radio is owned and operated by Blackburn Radio Inc.